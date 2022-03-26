e-Gulden Market Capitalization Reaches $1.97 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $104.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.59 or 0.00279275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013282 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001468 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,444 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,268 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

