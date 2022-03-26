East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EJPRY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 55,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,359. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.
East Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East Japan Railway (EJPRY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.