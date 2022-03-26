East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 504,739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 778,593 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 798,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 364,340 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

ERES opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.