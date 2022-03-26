Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.64 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

