EasyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $1.26 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00004938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

