Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $136,000.

EIM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 336,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,368. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

