ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 72.4% in March

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECTM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 66,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,122. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.94%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

