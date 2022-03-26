Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $15.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Edison International stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,494,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Edison International by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Edison International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.