Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.68

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $8.28. Educational Development shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 9,376 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

