Effect.AI Price Reaches $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00194446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00427135 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00053488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

