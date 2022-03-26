Einsteinium One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,551.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $2,551.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00278845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013309 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,436,292 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

