El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as low as $11.33. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 98,609 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LOCO. StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.
In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
