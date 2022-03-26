El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as low as $11.33. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 98,609 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOCO. StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.