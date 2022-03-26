Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ELST remained flat at $$0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Electronic Systems Technology has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.49.
Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
