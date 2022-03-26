Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ELST remained flat at $$0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Electronic Systems Technology has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.49.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.

