Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.12. Eltek shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 9,573 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
