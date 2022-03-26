Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Emclaire Financial worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Emclaire Financial ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 24.46%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

