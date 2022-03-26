EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to post $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $10.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion.

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $115.52 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $107.79 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

