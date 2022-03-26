Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will post $165.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.95 million to $167.10 million. Employers posted sales of $163.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $682.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.76 million to $689.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $726.21 million, with estimates ranging from $713.52 million to $738.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $41.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Employers has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

