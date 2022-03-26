Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26,495.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $26,495.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.41 or 0.06994989 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,239.56 or 0.99714737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00043723 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

