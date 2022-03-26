EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $883.00 Million

Analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will post sales of $883.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $866.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $900.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $813.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 194,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,430 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 16.3% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

