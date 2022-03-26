Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Achieves $427,423.79

Enigma (ENG) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Enigma has a total market cap of $427,423.79 and $216,406.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

