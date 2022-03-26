Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Down 64.0% in March

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

