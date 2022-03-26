EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (ENTRC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $110,829.91 and $243.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 2,093.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00035497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00112603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.