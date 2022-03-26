EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will post $5.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the highest is $5.95 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $22.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $25.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $24.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

