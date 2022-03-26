EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.58 Million

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $135.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.90 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $102.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $547.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $573.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $569.26 million, with estimates ranging from $532.21 million to $605.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

EPR stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

