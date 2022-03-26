Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$102.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,280.79. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at C$444,704.80. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361 in the last quarter.

Shares of EQB opened at C$72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.42. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$60.06 and a 52-week high of C$84.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

