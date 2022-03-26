Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AAR Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AAR in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AAR’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

AIR opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. AAR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,071,000 after buying an additional 250,701 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in AAR by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after buying an additional 157,906 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $57,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,638,000 after buying an additional 88,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in AAR by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 741,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,936,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

