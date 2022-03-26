Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will post $658.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $645.94 million and the highest is $665.70 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $597.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

EQR stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

