Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.71

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and traded as low as $17.77. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 128,770 shares trading hands.

EBKDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €44.00 ($48.35) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

