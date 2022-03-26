Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

