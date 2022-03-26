Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.83. Etsy posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

