Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eurazeo to €113.50 ($124.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EUZOF stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Eurazeo has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45.

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

