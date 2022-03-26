Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.41

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.76. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 63,822 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of -0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.
About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.