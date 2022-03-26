Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.41

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.76. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 63,822 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of -0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVK Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

