Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $96.14 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $96.14 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.61 or 0.07001051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.22 or 0.99829669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043720 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,366 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

