Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVVTY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $111.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,521. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

