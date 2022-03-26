Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 26,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $46,273.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 371,772 shares of company stock worth $677,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

EVOL stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

