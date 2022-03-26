Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.88. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 16,636 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolving Systems in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 162,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 371,772 shares of company stock worth $677,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

