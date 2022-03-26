Exosis (EXO) Market Capitalization Tops $10,942.48

Exosis (EXO) traded up 91.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Exosis has a total market cap of $10,942.48 and approximately $17.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 101.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,292.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.37 or 0.07053882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00278110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00818015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00108217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013369 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.86 or 0.00471539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.26 or 0.00472442 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.