Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 388.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $195,284,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $192.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

