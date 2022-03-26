extraDNA Hits Market Cap of $105,636.06 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $105,636.06 and $6,473.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,354.13 or 0.99972975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00064831 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00136399 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00268443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004995 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00031037 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.