Fei Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 326.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.64 or 0.00577616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.72 or 0.06987823 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,352.43 or 0.99824346 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

