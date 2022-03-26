Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Down 0.6%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $46.70. 693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

