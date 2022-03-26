Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08. 5,769 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

