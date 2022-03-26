Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as low as $7.90. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 160,384 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $209.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 174,657 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 96,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 95,721 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

