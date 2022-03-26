Financial Analysis: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) versus Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -13.06% 34.73% 6.83% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

This table compares Comstock Resources and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 1.61 -$241.73 million ($1.36) -9.43 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 16.16 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -26.39

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.30%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Gulfport Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About Gulfport Energy (Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

