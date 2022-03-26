Financial Comparison: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Evercel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 12.88 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -68.92 Evercel $45.08 million 1.16 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Evercel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 130.65%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Evercel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Evercel on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Evercel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.