Financial Survey: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) versus WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Q2 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WM Technology and Q2’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $193.15 million 5.23 $60.38 million N/A N/A Q2 $498.72 million 7.10 -$112.75 million ($2.00) -31.11

WM Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q2.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WM Technology and Q2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00 Q2 0 2 8 0 2.80

WM Technology presently has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 86.54%. Q2 has a consensus target price of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.08%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Q2.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology N/A -476.66% -54.15% Q2 -22.61% -6.22% -2.66%

Risk & Volatility

WM Technology has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Q2 beats WM Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

