First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.23 Million

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) will post sales of $89.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.80 million and the lowest is $88.20 million. First Foundation posted sales of $66.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $375.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $385.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $409.73 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $430.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation (Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

