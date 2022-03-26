First National Bank Sioux Falls Raises Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average of $301.93. The company has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.