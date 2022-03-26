First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.87

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.87 and traded as low as $26.00. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 8,504 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.87.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

