First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE FEO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,285. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
